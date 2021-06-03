Malaysia’s end-May palm oil stocks seen at 8-month high

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s palm oil

stockpiles at the end of May likely jumped 6.3% on-month to

their highest in eight months, as production rose amid sluggish

exports, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Inventories at the world’s second-largest producer are seen

at 1.64 million tonnes, their highest since last September,

according to the median estimate of nine planters, traders and

analysts polled by Reuters.

But stock levels remained tight as is 19% below the 10-year

average of 1.95 million tonnes, Ivy Ng, regional head of

plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

Production is pegged to rise 3.4% from April to 1.58 million

tonnes, its highest in seven months, as plantations enter the

seasonal higher production months.

Exports in May are expected to climb 0.9% month-on-month to

1.35 million tonnes, with cargo surveyor data showing slightly

smaller shipments to the world’s biggest palm oil buyer, India.

India is considering reducing import taxes on edible oils

after cooking oil prices last month hit record highs, which may

support palm oil prices.

The market will be anticipating lower domestic consumption

and higher supply in June, said Marcello Cultrera, institutional

sales manager & broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

A labor shortage in Malaysia’s plantations that has curbed

output throughout the coronavirus pandemic is expected to

prolong as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases forced the nation into

a two-week lockdown.

The palm oil supply chain is allowed to operate during the

lockdown, but local consumption will likely decline due to the

closure of hotels, restaurants and catering services.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release the official data

on June 10.

Breakdown of May estimates (in tonnes):

Range Median

Production 1,492,408-1,606,000 1,575,000

Exports 1,300,000-1,581,000 1,350,000

Imports 0-140,000 100,000

Closing stocks 1,543,389-1,754,000 1,644,000

* Official stocks of 1,545,981 tonnes in April plus the above

estimated output and imports yield a total May supply of

3,220,981 tonnes. Based on the median of exports and closing

stocks estimate, Malaysia’s domestic consumption in May is

estimated to be 226,981 tonnes.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

