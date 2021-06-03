Malaysia’s end-May palm oil stocks seen at 8-month high

Article content
KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s palm oil
stockpiles at the end of May likely jumped 6.3% on-month to
their highest in eight months, as production rose amid sluggish
exports, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.
Inventories at the world’s second-largest producer are seen
at 1.64 million tonnes, their highest since last September,
according to the median estimate of nine planters, traders and
analysts polled by Reuters.
But stock levels remained tight as is 19% below the 10-year
average of 1.95 million tonnes, Ivy Ng, regional head of
plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.
Production is pegged to rise 3.4% from April to 1.58 million
tonnes, its highest in seven months, as plantations enter the
seasonal higher production months.
Exports in May are expected to climb 0.9% month-on-month to
1.35 million tonnes, with cargo surveyor data showing slightly
smaller shipments to the world’s biggest palm oil buyer, India.
India is considering reducing import taxes on edible oils
after cooking oil prices last month hit record highs, which may
support palm oil prices.
The market will be anticipating lower domestic consumption
and higher supply in June, said Marcello Cultrera, institutional
Article content
sales manager & broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.
A labor shortage in Malaysia’s plantations that has curbed
output throughout the coronavirus pandemic is expected to
prolong as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases forced the nation into
a two-week lockdown.
The palm oil supply chain is allowed to operate during the
lockdown, but local consumption will likely decline due to the
closure of hotels, restaurants and catering services.
The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release the official data
on June 10.
Breakdown of May estimates (in tonnes):
Range Median
Production 1,492,408-1,606,000 1,575,000
Exports 1,300,000-1,581,000 1,350,000
Imports 0-140,000 100,000
Closing stocks 1,543,389-1,754,000 1,644,000
* Official stocks of 1,545,981 tonnes in April plus the above
estimated output and imports yield a total May supply of
3,220,981 tonnes. Based on the median of exports and closing
stocks estimate, Malaysia’s domestic consumption in May is
estimated to be 226,981 tonnes.
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)