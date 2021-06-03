Malaysia’s end-May palm oil stocks seen at 8-month high

Article content

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s palm oil

stockpiles at the end of May likely jumped 6.3% on-month to

their highest in eight months, as production rose amid sluggish

exports, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Inventories at the world’s second-largest producer are seen

at 1.64 million tonnes, their highest since last September,

according to the median estimate of nine planters, traders and

analysts polled by Reuters.

But stock levels remained tight as is 19% below the 10-year

average of 1.95 million tonnes, Ivy Ng, regional head of

plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

Production is pegged to rise 3.4% from April to 1.58 million

tonnes, its highest in seven months, as plantations enter the

seasonal higher production months.

Exports in May are expected to climb 0.9% month-on-month to

1.35 million tonnes, with cargo surveyor data showing slightly

smaller shipments to the world’s biggest palm oil buyer, India.

India is considering reducing import taxes on edible oils

after cooking oil prices last month hit record highs, which may

support palm oil prices.

The market will be anticipating lower domestic consumption

and higher supply in June, said Marcello Cultrera, institutional