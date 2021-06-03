Macron says France’s pension reform cannot go ahead as planned

Article content

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged on Thursday that his planned pension reforms cannot go ahead as planned in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, retreating on one of the signature measures he promised when he came to office.

Macron’s revamp of France’s costly pension system, central to his drive for a more flexible and competitive labor market, infuriated trade unions, prompted weeks of transport strikes and was later shelved when the pandemic hit the economy.

“I do not think that the reform as it was originally envisaged can go ahead as such,” Macron told reporters.

“It was very ambitious and extremely complex and that is why it generated anxiety, we must admit that. Doing it right now would mean ignoring that there are already a lot of worries.”

The reform of France’s byzantine pension system, which costs the government 14% of economic output, was one of Macron’s key campaign promises before his election in 2017.

With new presidential elections due in Spring 2022, Macron has to decide whether to risk pushing ahead with the polarizing reform, or make a bid for re-election with a new plan.

He has already made some concessions to the unions. Any further diluting of the reform, or deferring it until after the 2022 vote, might defuse union and voter concerns, but risks undermining his credentials as an economic reformer.