Lululemon beats quarterly revenue estimates By Reuters

(Reuters) – Strong demand for comfortable pants and sports bras helped Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:) Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as extended home stays led to a home-fitness boom.
Net revenue rose to $1.23 billion in the first quarter, from $652 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected net revenue of $1.13 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
