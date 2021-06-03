Lululemon Athletica Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Lululemon Athletica announced earnings per share of $1.16 on revenue of $1.23B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9012 on revenue of $1.12B.

Lululemon Athletica shares are down 8.8% from the beginning of the year, still down 20.62% from its 52 week high of $399.88 set on September 2, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 4.98% from the start of the year.

Lululemon Athletica shares gained 2.60% in after-hours trade following the report.

Lululemon Athletica follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Lululemon Athletica’s report follows an earnings beat by Walmart on May 18, who reported EPS of $1.69 on revenue of $138.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $132.16B.

Home Depot had beat expectations on May 18 with first quarter EPS of $3.86 on revenue of $37.5B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.08 on revenue of $34.82B.

