Korean Solana expansion gets $20 million boost By Cointelegraph

Korean Solana expansion gets $20 million boost
Solana-related news has surfed a number of headlines in recent months. The blockchain now appears headed for major strides in Korea, with significant funding for its surrounding ecosystem.
“As one of the largest crypto markets globally, Korea has an extraordinarily high adoption rate of cryptocurrencies,” a representative from Korean firm ROK Capital told Cointelegraph. “By expanding the Solana ecosystem in Korea, we hope to grow the awareness and adoption of decentralized applications on the Solana ecosystem as well as encourage and incubate local teams to build on Solana.”
