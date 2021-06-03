Kim Kardashian Talks Marriage With Kanye On KUWTK

On tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim addressed her marriage troubles with Kanye on-camera for the first time.
In a flashback scene, Kim opened up about the state of her marriage to sisters Kourtney and Kendall and Kylie Jenner while crying: “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t.”
“I feel like a fucking failure and it’s, like, a third fucking marriage. Yeah, I feel like a fucking loser.”
Kim also seemingly alluded to notions of divorce, saying “I can’t even think about that” before admitting, “I want to be happy.”
Elsewhere in the episode, Khloe said in a confessional that Kim “has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it’s tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger.”
“Kim is dealing with so much right now and it’s tough because before we left, her and Kanye had this big fight,” she continued while discussing how Kim was acting on the family’s Lake Tahoe trip.
When Khloe asked Kim how she and Kanye were doing at another point in the episode, Kim replied, “There’s no fighting.”
“Now it’s all calm so I just roll with it, you know?”
