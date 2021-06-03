Kim Kardashian Talks Marriage With Kanye On KUWTK

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1


Mehdi Taamallah / NurPhoto via Getty Images

On tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim addressed her marriage troubles with Kanye on-camera for the first time.


Marc Piasecki / GC Images

In a flashback scene, Kim opened up about the state of her marriage to sisters Kourtney and Kendall and Kylie Jenner while crying: “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t.”


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“I feel like a fucking failure and it’s, like, a third fucking marriage. Yeah, I feel like a fucking loser.”


Mark Sagliocco / WireImage

Kim also seemingly alluded to notions of divorce, saying “I can’t even think about that” before admitting, “I want to be happy.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Sean Combs

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloe said in a confessional that Kim “has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it’s tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger.”


Rich Fury / Forum Photos via Getty Images

“Kim is dealing with so much right now and it’s tough because before we left, her and Kanye had this big fight,” she continued while discussing how Kim was acting on the family’s Lake Tahoe trip.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

When Khloe asked Kim how she and Kanye were doing at another point in the episode, Kim replied, “There’s no fighting.”


Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

“Now it’s all calm so I just roll with it, you know?”


Alo Ceballos / GC Images

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 29: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with North West and Saint West are spotted in the Upper East Side on August 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR