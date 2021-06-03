Kate Winslet’s Mare Of Easttown Wig

In case you didn’t know, Kate has a rule where she refuses to play roles that perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards. Of Mare, Kate said, “We made decisions creatively that this was a woman who looked at herself in the mirror when she brushed her teeth in the morning and would not look in the mirror again [all day]. That’s just who she is. That’s like most busy mothers I know — that’s like me. It really is.”



Michele K. Short / HBO

Plus, this tracks with what lead hairstylist Lawrence Davis has previously said: “I was basically told from day one: ‘Bed hair,’ and I had to ride with that.”