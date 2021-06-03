JPMorgan names three global co-heads for investment banking group

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
(Reuters) – JPMorgan (NYSE:) & Chase Co has named three global co-heads for its investment banking group, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an internal memo.
Jared Kaye, Laurent Nevi and John Purcell will jointly lead the FIG industry group, which advises financial institutions on mergers, acquisitions and capital raisings, the report said. https://bloom.bg/2RphGKk
All three co-heads are long-term JPMorgan executives.
JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.