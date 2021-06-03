JBS says all global facilities are operational after cyberattack By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the JBS USA Worthington pork plant in Minnesota, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
(Reuters) – JBS SA (OTC:), the world’s largest meatpacker, said on Thursday all of its global facilities were fully operational after a “criminal cyberattack” on May 30 suspended much of its operations in the United States and Australia.
JBS USA and its majority owned unit, Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:), were able to limit the loss to less than one day’s production, it said in a statement.
