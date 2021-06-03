Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.39% By Investing.com



Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.39%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.39%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (T:), which rose 5.14% or 190.0 points to trade at 3885.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (T:) added 4.39% or 82.0 points to end at 1950.0 and Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 4.22% or 91.0 points to 2248.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Denki Kagaku Kogyo K.K. (T:), which fell 7.96% or 330.0 points to trade at 3815.0 at the close. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 4.13% or 3670.0 points to end at 85100.0 and CyberAgent Inc (T:) was down 2.86% or 63.0 points to 2139.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2263 to 1228 and 241 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 5.14% or 190.0 to 3885.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.34.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.33% or 0.23 to $69.06 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.29% or 0.21 to hit $71.56 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.56% or 10.65 to trade at $1899.25 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.21% to 109.77, while EUR/JPY rose 0.03% to 133.78.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.19% at 90.070.