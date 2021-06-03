Indigenous Australian Scores Board Seats at Two Resources Giants

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Ben Wyatt, a former treasurer and Aboriginal affairs minister in Western Australia, will join the boards of two of the country’s top mining and energy firms, as the industries face increasing scrutiny over their relations with Indigenous communities.

The 47-year-old ex-lawmaker will become a non-executive director at Rio Tinto Group, the world’s second-biggest miner, from September. The role adds to his appointment on Wednesday to the board of oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd.

Companies in the resources sector are under pressure from investors, lawmakers and local communities over heritage issues following Rio’s destruction of rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in Western Australia, where archaeologists had uncovered evidence the sites were used by Aboriginal Australians as long as 46,000-years ago. The fallout from the incident last year prompted the exit of key Rio executives, and Chairman Simon Thompson also plans to stand down.

“I was deeply saddened and disappointed by the events at Juukan Gorge, but I am convinced that Rio Tinto is committed to changing its approach to cultural heritage issues and restoring its reputation, particularly in Australia and Western Australia,” Wyatt, who quit the state’s Parliament in March, said in the statement.