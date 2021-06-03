India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.73% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.73% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were Titan Company Ltd (NS:), which rose 6.65% or 105.50 points to trade at 1691.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) added 4.03% or 4.75 points to end at 122.50 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was up 3.36% or 90.00 points to 2767.75 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.16% or 22.25 points to trade at 1005.75 at the close. Wipro Ltd (NS:) declined 0.73% or 3.95 points to end at 539.05 and Cipla Ltd. (NS:) was down 0.68% or 6.45 points to 948.25.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which rose 6.69% to 1691.00, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was up 4.16% to settle at 122.65 and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.64% to close at 1510.25.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 2.15% to 1005.85 in late trade, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.68% to settle at 225.85 and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.51% to 802.10 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1166 to 530 and 43 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2088 rose and 955 declined, while 118 ended unchanged.

Shares in Titan Company Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 6.65% or 105.50 to 1691.20. Shares in Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.03% or 4.75 to 122.50. Shares in Titan Company Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.69% or 106.00 to 1691.00. Shares in Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.16% or 4.90 to 122.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 8.51% to 15.7450 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.62% or 11.90 to $1898.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.23% or 0.16 to hit $68.67 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.17% or 0.12 to trade at $71.23 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.05% to 72.915, while EUR/INR fell 0.20% to 88.8825.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 90.028.

