Grimes Says Communism Is Possible With AI

I wonder what Elon Musk has to say about this…
As the CEO of Tesla and Space X, Elon is one of the richest people on the planet. (Trust me, this is relevant.)
So it seems a little ironic that she’d post a TikTok video offering “a proposition for the communists,” while dating one of the most successful capitalists around.
“Typically most of the communists I know are not big fans of AI. But, if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to communism,” she said in a TikTok.
“So, if implemented correctly, AI could actually, theoretically solve for abundance. Like, we could totally get to a situation where no body has to work.”
“AI could automate all the farming, feed out systemic corruption, thereby bringing us as close as possible to genuine equality,” she added.
