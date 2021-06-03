‘Green-light’ for miners? CZ not responsible for BSC, Uniswap frauds on TV By Cointelegraph

Last week’s column had a look at the recent crackdown on cryptocurrency miners as China heads towards a more carbon-neutral policy. This week, the Southwest province of China was humming a slightly different tune as the Sichuan Energy Regulatory Office organized a symposium on the topic. The province has a heavy mining concentration due to low cost energy generated from a developed hydroelectric power system. The symposium failed to reach a resolution, leading to speculation that the green energy of the province will lead to much more positive regulation.

This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industry’s most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape, and enterprise blockchain integrations.

