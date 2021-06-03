Gold hits over 2-week low on stronger dollar, bond yields

Article content

Gold prices slipped to a more than two-week low on Friday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and an uptick in bond yields after upbeat U.S. economic data bolstered bets over possible tapering of stimulus measures by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold slid 0.4% to $1,862.68 per ounce as of 0230 GMT, having hit its lowest since May 19 at $1,855.59 earlier in the session. Prices have fallen more than 2% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures dropped 0.5% at $1,864.10 per ounce.

“A much stronger dollar, rise in U.S. Treasury yields along with a combination of generally overbought conditions in gold led to a rather decent sell-off,” ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir said.

“We also had hints from the Fed that it could be opening up to the possibility of tightening. We still are constructive on gold and see some buying if the declines continue.”

The dollar index jumped to a three-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose to 1.63%.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped below 400,000 last week, while U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in May.