GM raises profit outlook as it shifts chips to trucks

General Motors Co said Wednesday it expects first half profits will be “significantly better” than previously forecast, in part because of success shifting scarce semiconductors to boost production of highly profitable trucks in North America.

The Detroit automaker told investors in early May it expected first half earnings before interest and taxes would be “around $5.5 billion,” factoring out one-time gains and charges. For the full year, GM said it expected pretax profits “at the higher end” of a $10 billion to $11 billion range.

The company reported $4.4 billion in operating profit for the first quarter. The new guidance indicates second quarter pretax profits will exceed $1.1 billion.

GM shares rose more than 2% in early New York trading after the announcement.

GM did not give a precise second quarter or full year forecast, beyond saying it was “optimistic” of hitting the full-year target.

The increased profit guidance, and moves announced Wednesday to boost shipments of pickup trucks, indicate that GM is achieving greater stability in acquiring chips and allocating them among its model lines, after months of scrambling to cope with supply chain disruptions.

The company has had to shut factories in North America and other regions for weeks at a time because of a global shortage of automotive semiconductors.