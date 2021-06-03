Facebook appoints its first chief business officer By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and Marne Levine, COO of Instagram, attend the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) on Thursday appointed Marne Levine, vice president of global partnerships, as the social media giant’s first chief business officer.

Fifty-year-old Levine said she will oversee Facebook’s advertising business and global partnerships, in a post https://www.facebook.com/marne.levine/posts/10160493765124305. She will report to Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

In Levine’s over a decade-long stint at the company, she has served in various executive positions including chief operating officer of Instagram.

Facebook’s Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer, who oversaw the advertising business and managed sales and marketing teams worldwide, said earlier this year he will leave the company towards the end of 2021.

