F. Lee Bailey, lawyer at O.J. Simpson ‘trial of the century,’ dies at 87 -Boston Globe By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


(Reuters) -F. Lee Bailey, the flamboyant defense attorney perhaps best known as part of the team of lawyers that defended O.J. Simpson against murder charges in the “trial of the century,” has died, the Boston Globe reported on Thursday. He was 87.

Bailey’s courtroom victories also included an acquittal for a figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War and a successful appeal for Sam Sheppard, a Cleveland doctor convicted of murdering his wife.

Bailey was born in Waltham, Massachusetts in 1933. He attended Harvard for two years before joining the Navy, then switching to the Marines and becoming a fighter pilot.

After his military service, he went to law school at Boston University while running an investigative company for attorneys.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR