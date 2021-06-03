Europe secures 55,000 doses of Roche-Regeneron COVID drug hope

Article content

BRUSSELS — The European Union has secured about 55,000 doses of a potential treatment for COVID-19 based on a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies developed by U.S. drugmaker Regeneron and Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, an EU spokesman said.

The deal is the bloc’s first contract for this kind of drug.

Having reserved billions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the EU is now trying to build a portfolio of drugs that could be effective against the disease, with the aim of identifying 10 promising treatments by the end of the month.

The deal with Roche was reached in April, the company told Reuters, but contract details were not made public.

An European Commission spokesman said on Thursday the EU had secured about 55,000 doses of the single-dose treatment.

Roche declined to comment on the number of doses, but said the contract covered 37 European countries, including Britain and other non-EU nations. A company spokeswoman said the deal involved the drug’s infusion version, though it has also been tested as a shot.

The parties declined to disclose the price.

The treatment is the first based on monoclonal antibodies to be secured by the EU.

The only other anti-COVID drug the EU has bought is Gilead’s remdesivir, an antiviral medicine. Last year, the EU reserved half a million courses after the drug obtained a conditional EU approval.