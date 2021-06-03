Euro zone business growth soared in May as restrictions eased -PMI

Article content

LONDON — Euro zone business activity surged in May as the easing of some coronavirus related restrictions injected life into the bloc’s dominant services industry, a survey showed, echoing data on Tuesday which showed factories had their best month on record.

An acceleration of vaccine programs across the region and a fall in reported daily cases has allowed governments to remove some measures imposed to stop the spread of the virus.

That meant IHS Markit’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, jumped to 57.1 last month from April’s 53.8, its highest level since February 2018.

May’s final reading was ahead of a preliminary 56.9 indication and comfortably above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

An index covering the service industry soared to a near three-year high of 55.2 from 50.5, just beating the 55.1 flash estimate.

“The euro zone composite and services PMIs for May came out in line with expectations and continue to show that confidence is high,” said Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton.

“With ongoing government support and loose policy from the ECB it should be expected that the recovery will remain robust and also fed by the pick-up in activity around the world.”