Euro zone bond yields hold near lows as focus turns to U.S.

Euro zone bond yields clung near recent lows on Thursday after further dovish commentary from ECB President Christine Lagarde, while focus was squarely on data and central bank speakers in the United States.

The European Central Bank will support the euro zone “well into” its recovery from a pandemic-induced double dip recession, Lagarde said on Wednesday.

With that ECB policymakers entered their silent period on Thursday, a week before their policy meeting on June 10, where they avoid saying anything that could influence expectations about monetary policy decisions.

Comments they made in recent weeks, led by Lagarde, that it would be too early for the ECB to discuss slowing its pandemic emergency bond purchases (PEPP) helped reverse a sharp sell-off in the bloc’s government bonds in May.

Yields have held in a relatively tight range for the last week.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was up less than a basis point by 0758 GMT, at -0.19%, similar to most other 10-year yields in the bloc.

Italian 10-year yields were unchanged at 0.88%.

“The key pointers for the (euro government bond) market near term is tomorrow’s U.S. labor market report and the ECB meeting on next Thursday,” said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank.