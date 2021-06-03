Ethereum has strong fundamentals, so why are pro traders bearish on ETH? By Cointelegraph

Ethereum has strong fundamentals, so why are pro traders bearish on ETH?
Ether (ETH) has outperformed (BTC) by 32% since May and even though there has been a steady flow of bullish reports from JPMorgan (NYSE:) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), derivatives metrics show elements of bearishness in both assets.
Bitcoin is trading 41% below its $64,900 all-time high and that move has driven the “Crypto Fear and Greed Index” to the lowest level since March 2020. While retail fears the dip, professionals such as global investment firm Guggenheim Investments have filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a new fund that may seek exposure to Bitcoin.
