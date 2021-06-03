Home Entertainment Emma Watson And Tom Felton Crush During Harry Potter

“I missed all the drama!”

You know Evanna Lynch from the Harry Potter film series — she played Luna Lovegood.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Lynch suggested that — you’re gonna want to sit down for this one — Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Emma Watson were crushing on each other at one point while filming the series of movies.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Lynch explained that when she joined the franchise circa Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, she got the sense that “exciting things had happened in the last movie, and I just missed it” regarding Watson and Felton’s interactions.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“[I joined when] everyone had kind of grown out of their crushes and they were moving on to, like, people in the outside world. And I felt that like, damn, I missed all the drama!”


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“It was so fun[,] the last film, according to some stories,” she continued. “But no, by the time I got there, they were all mature and those hormones were calming down.”


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Lynch qualified her claims by mentioning that she’d “never have the nerve” to ask either of them about the details of the alleged crush itself: “They’re both such charismatic and gorgeous people. It’s hard to see how they wouldn’t [have a crush on each other], but I don’t know.”

As Us Weekly also points out, Watson has gestured towards this possibility in the past. In 2011, she reportedly told Seventeen that she had a “huge crush” on Felton during the filming of the first two Harry Potter movies.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“He was my first crush…He totally knows,” she recalled. “We talked about it — we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint also commented on the crush between the two in an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in 2019: “There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark. But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance.”

Of course, we know that Felton and Watson — and the whole cast, too — have remained friends ever since, and we couldn’t be more thankful for it.

