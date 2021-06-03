Elizabeth Hurley Explains Friendship With Ex Hugh Grant

“We went through so much together.”
In fact, Elizabeth says she’s still “extremely good friends” with ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant, over two decades after their split.
The former couple met back in 1987 and dated for 13 years, ultimately calling it quits in 2000.
Hugh even happens to the godfather to Elizabeth’s son with Steve Bing, Damian, who she welcomed just a few years after their breakup.
As for the secret to staying close? Elizabeth says it had to do with respecting your former partner’s new life.
“You know, we went through so much together. But I’ve been thinking, one of the most important things to keep good relations with your exes is to have a lot of respect for their current life,” Elizabeth said on the People in the ’90s podcast.
She continued, “We haven’t been romantically involved for 20 years, I think, even though we have such a strong friendship. But we’re always very aware that there are other people in our lives.”
“There’s partners, there’s children. You can’t just, sort of, live in a lovely, rosy, mist of the past. You have to move with the times and be very respectful of the present, which we are,” Elizabeth concluded.
Elizabeth previously said that she speaks with Hugh nearly every day, especially when it comes to business advice.
“I still go to him for advice on scripts; even though he’s very happily married with five children and I’m very happy in my own life, there’s still certain bits we cross over with very well,” Elizabeth explained.
While Elizabeth is currently single, Hugh married Anna Eberstein in 2018.
With so many Hollywood breakups ending badly, it’s nice to see these two are still friends!
