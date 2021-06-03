Dua Lipa Says Bullies Made Her Dance Her “Ass Off”

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

First things first: Dua Lipa is an icon.


Kevin Mazur / The Recording Academy / Via Getty

Especially when it comes to dancing.

As a result, Dua was trolled. Memed. Made into a joke. (Not cool!)

But she’s got a good head about it.


JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Via Getty

Get this: In a new Instagram Story, Dua actually thanked her haters for inspiring her to work harder.

It began as a “thank you” to day one fans, and then took a slight detour.

“I’m so grateful for all the incredible opportunities, all the amazing people I met, all the incredible lessons that I learned, touring for, like, three years,” she began.


Netflix / Via Everett Collection

“Getting bullied online… made me want to dance my ass off and, just, really get better.”

“So thank you so much, for all things good and bad, for helping me grow. I’m forever grateful.”

You can watch the clip below, and feel inspired. (Just me?)

Dua Lipa talking about the 4 year anniversary of her debut album via Instagram Stories! #4YearsOfDL1


@dlipanews / Via Twitter: @dlipanews

StopBullying.gov is an organization that provides resources to prevent harassment and bullying against children. Stomp Out Bullying offers a free and confidential chat line here.

