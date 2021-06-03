Dollar on tenterhooks as payrolls test looms

Article content

SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar wobbled above major support levels on Thursday, as traders awaited a batch of U.S. economic data that could set the tone at central bank meetings later this month.

Investors have bet on the dollar falling as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have lately grown nervous over whether a surprisingly strong U.S. economic rebound poses a threat to a key assumption that interest rates will stay low for a long time.

The mood has kept speculators from adding much to short positions in recent weeks and has put the brakes on what a month ago seemed like a relentless downtrend.

Against the euro the dollar traded firmly at $1.2201 and it crept a fraction higher on Antipodean currencies. It rose 0.1% to buy 109.68 yen.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, held at 89.946 where it has found strong support in recent sessions after falling 2% in April and a further 1.6% in May.

“The FX space is essentially in a stasis ahead of the (private U.S. payrolls on Thursday) and non-farm payrolls on Friday, the next event risks that may shake out Fed expectations,” said strategists at Singapore’s OCBC Bank.

“Our bias continues to be for Fedspeak to eventually lean less dovish, finally giving a firmer nod to the economic recovery (and) thus providing a positive driver for the dollar.”