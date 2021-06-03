Dollar jumps as strong run of data turns all eyes to payrolls

SINGAPORE — The dollar was perched near

multi-week highs on Friday, basking in its biggest gains in

about a month after robust jobs data threw investors’ focus on

to the strength of the U.S. recovery and on the possibility of

it driving policy tightening.

The next test comes later in the day when U.S. non-farm

payrolls data is published. The Street’s consensus forecast is

for about 650,000 jobs to have been added in May, though the

“whisper number” among traders is higher, closer to 800,000.

Private payrolls – a bit of an unreliable guide – delivered

a big beat overnight with an increase of 978,000, against

forecasts of 650,000, which sent the dollar rallying.

It lifted 0.7% to a three-week high of $1.2118 per euro

and rose by the same margin to a two-month high of

110.32 yen. Gains topped 1% against the Aussie and the

kiwi, which fell from recent ranges to their lowest in weeks.

China’s offshore yuan softened past 6.4 per dollar in

early Asia trade, while other moves were only slight as markets

now await the payrolls figures, due at 1230 GMT, with options

trade showing it is expected to trigger volatility.

“Clearly traders are covering dollar shorts into the jobs

data,” said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage

Pepperstone in Melbourne.

He reckons, as a rough guide, that a million or more jobs

might see the Aussie fall by another 1%, the euro drop about

0.8% and the dollar/yen exchange rate gain that amount as

traders factor in a policy response to the strong economy.

“Between 250k-500k jobs and we’ll potentially see dollar/yen

fall 0.6% to 0.8%,” Weston said. “A number in line will not give

us much to work with, so the moves in the market will be

dictated by the broad quality of factors – revisions to the

April print of 266k, the unemployment rate, hourly earnings.”

At issue is whether the figure points to the sort of hiring

that could reel in pandemic job losses, lift wages and drive

broad U.S. growth that increases the trade deficit and weighs on

the dollar – or whether things feel like they are overheating.

Positioning data shows investors heavily short dollars,

leaving the market hypersensitive to any suggestion of a change

in direction for the currency or a shift in the rates outlook –

hence the options market is priced for a bumpy ride.

Overnight implied dollar/yen volatility shot up to a month

high above 8% on Thursday and euro/dollar implied

volatility hit its highest since mid-March.

Brian Daingerfield, head of G10 currency strategy at

Natwest, sees a payrolls print around 550,000 as the

“goldilocks” number: “strong enough to keep the recovery going

but not strong enough to pull tapering fears forward.”

That could weaken the dollar broadly, he said, offsetting

Thursday’s moves, while bonds could recover lost ground.

Benchmark ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose 3.6 basis points to

1.6300% overnight and opened near that level in Tokyo on Friday.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback

against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.7% on Thursday

to stand at a three-week high of 90.574 on Friday.

The Australian dollar was licking wounds at

$0.7652, after falling to its lowest since mid-April overnight,

while the kiwi was parked at $0.7136 after slipping to

its cheapest since early May on Thursday.

Sterling was steady at $1.4099 in Asia after

dropping through its 20-day moving average as the dollar

climbed. The yuan fell to 6.4014.

Cryptocurrencies held on to several days of gains to leave

bitcoin at $38,737 and on course for its best week in

a month.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 101 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2128 $1.2127 +0.00% -0.74% +1.2132 +1.2115

Dollar/Yen 110.2100 110.2900 +0.00% +6.78% +110.3250 +0.0000

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9037 0.9036 +0.04% +2.17% +0.9043 +0.9035

Sterling/Dollar 1.4105 1.4089 +0.10% +3.22% +1.4112 +1.4098

Dollar/Canadian 1.2113 1.2110 +0.04% -4.86% +1.2121 +1.2106

Aussie/Dollar 0.7659 0.7661 -0.02% -0.44% +0.7666 +0.7652

NZ 0.7144 0.7146 -0.03% -0.53% +0.7150 +0.7133

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

