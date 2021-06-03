Dollar jumps as strong run of data turns all eyes to payrolls

Article content

SINGAPORE — The dollar was perched near

multi-week highs on Friday, basking in its biggest gains in

about a month after robust jobs data threw investors’ focus on

to the strength of the U.S. recovery and on the possibility of

it driving policy tightening.

The next test comes later in the day when U.S. non-farm

payrolls data is published. The Street’s consensus forecast is

for about 650,000 jobs to have been added in May, though the

“whisper number” among traders is higher, closer to 800,000.

Private payrolls – a bit of an unreliable guide – delivered

a big beat overnight with an increase of 978,000, against

forecasts of 650,000, which sent the dollar rallying.

It lifted 0.7% to a three-week high of $1.2118 per euro

and rose by the same margin to a two-month high of

110.32 yen. Gains topped 1% against the Aussie and the

kiwi, which fell from recent ranges to their lowest in weeks.

China’s offshore yuan softened past 6.4 per dollar in

early Asia trade, while other moves were only slight as markets

now await the payrolls figures, due at 1230 GMT, with options

trade showing it is expected to trigger volatility.

“Clearly traders are covering dollar shorts into the jobs

data,” said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage