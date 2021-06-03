CUPE 2019 Achieves New Contract with Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Article content

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador — Municipal workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 2019 have reached a four-year contract with their employer, the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL.

Both the union and the employer have ratified the agreement and a signing ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 1. The collective agreement covers the period of January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2022, and includes modest wage increases and other improvements.

“This is a concession-free agreement and we’re happy with the outcome,” says Merv Linstead, president of CUPE 2019. “I’d like to thank our bargaining committee for their hard work and our members for their solidarity and support. This agreement is good for our members and for the community we’re proud to serve.”

CUPE 2019 represents 54 municipal workers who provide public services to approximately 7,500 residents in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and the Lower Lake Melville area. The workers include firefighters, arena workers, roads and parks workers, water and wastewater workers, municipal landfill workers, municipal officers, clerical and technical staff.

