COTI Collabs With SuperFarm to Launch NFT Game With 2M COTI Rewards By CoinQuora



COTI Collabs With SuperFarm to Launch NFT Game With 2M COTI Rewards



Blockchain protocol for decentralized payment COTI has partnered with SuperFarm to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) game on June 10, 2021.

COTI will launch an NFT Game with COTI prizes of over 2,000,000 $COTI starting June 10th. Play, collect unique NFTs, and win prizes worth over 2,000,000 $COTI!Watch what @shahafbg has to say about it: https://t.co/dttwYgYecAFull details: https://t.co/mJfDnvgTrh@SuperFarmDAO pic.twitter.com/d42QtripFY — COTI (@COTInetwork) June 2, 2021

As per the COTI team, they will launch their upcoming NFT game with a prize of 2,000,000 $COTI. Also, citing from the announcement, the COTI team said that players can play and collect unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

By doing so, players will have a chance to win up to the aforementioned 2,000,000 $COTI prize successfully. For a greater chance to win, holders need to have about 1,000 $COTI in their VIPER wallet. In this sense, the more $COTI a player holds, the greater the chance of winning.

In addition, COTI has grouped the NFT game into four seasons. The seasons are Spring, Summer, Winter, and Fall. On June 17, COTI will organize a seasonal and grand-final raffle.

Moreover, the COTI NFT game was inspired from the Chinese Da Shuhua Festival. Moreso, the artistic work of the COTI’s NFT game represents the Yamabuki Ogon Butterfly Koi fish. Symbolically, it is a sign of good fortune, prosperity, and ambition. In reply to the COTI, the Twitter crypto community reacted. Specifically, many people expressed that they are very happy to see such a project. Others also stressed that COTI never stops surprising the community with innovations.

