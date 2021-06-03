Community-governed DEX EmiSwap raises $104M in private funding By Cointelegraph

Community-governed DEX EmiSwap raises $104M in private funding
EmiSwap — a community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) — has raised $104 million from a large number of investors, each of whom put down a maximum sum of $25,000 each.
Backers of the exchange, which runs as a decentralized autonomous organization, include Carl Moon, Box Mining, Edna, TMM Holdings’ Jason D, Hodl.global, ExNetwork Fund, and Inclusion Crypto Fund.
