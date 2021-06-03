Colombia to restart large events as COVID-19 deaths climb past 90,000

Article content

BOGOTA — Colombia on Thursday approved the reopening of most large events it had banned to contain the pandemic, even with intensive care units likely to be full until the end of June and more than 90,000 dead from COVID-19.

The South American country has gradually loosened many restrictions imposed in March last year to control the spread of coronavirus and rolled back others for certain locations on Thursday, though medical staff expect cases to remain high.

“Right now what we are proposing is a safe reopening with conditions that allow us to move gradually, as vaccination grows and as cities move past this third peak,” Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said in a statement, adding a fourth peak is possible.

Cities with ICU occupancy rates above 85% will continue to see some restrictions, Ruiz said, but other areas will be allowed to bring back events like concerts and sports matches, with audiences capped at 25% capacity. All three of Colombia’s biggest cities, the capital Bogota, Medellin and Cali have ICU occupancy rates above 96%.

A measure which required international travelers to present a negative PCR test to enter Colombia will be suspended and in-person classes for preschool through university will restart from July 15 after staff are vaccinated.