CME feeder cattle gain on lower corn

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) feeder cattle futures gained on Thursday, lifted by lower corn futures and firmer back-month live cattle.

“From the feeder buyer’s perspective, you had higher cattle and lower corn, so that’s a good deal,” said Alan Brugler, president of Brugler Marketing.

CME August feeder cattle closed 1.350 cents firmer at 152.950 cents per pound.

Nearby August live cattle futures ended 0.725 cents lower at 118.525 cents per pound, while December live cattle added 1.775 cents to 129.825 cents per pound.

Chicago Board of trade’s most-active corn futures dipped 13 cents to $6.62 per bushel.

Cattle slaughter resumed its normal pace on Thursday after a cyberattack shut down operations at meatpacker JBS SA over the weekend.

Beef packers slaughtered 120,000 head on Thursday, up 4,000 from a year ago but still down from 1,000 head a week earlier.

Wholesale beef prices jumped after news of the shutdown, but quieted Thursday, with select cuts climbing $1.28 to $313.16 per cwt., while choice cuts added 39 cents to $340.55 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

JBS and three other beef packers in the United States account for the purchase and slaughter of about 85% of all fed cattle.