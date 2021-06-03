Chinese watchdog warns sharing sector on pricing By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. A person wearing a mask rides a bicycle of bike-sharing service on a street, almost a year after the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s anti-trust regulator, which has engaged in a sweeping clampdown on the country’s so-called platform economy, on Thursday warned eight companies in the sharing sector to make their pricing policies more transparent.

A statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation said it had summoned officials from eight companies engaged in renting out shared bicycles and power banks for recharging mobile phones to address “pricing irregularities”.

The companies included e-commerce group Meituan, and businesses backed by Alibaba (NYSE:) and ride-sharing service Didi, it said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR