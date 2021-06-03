China’s exports, imports seen maintaining strong momentum

Article content

BEIJING — China’s exports likely extended brisk growth in May as major trading partners emerged from their pandemic-driven downturns, while surging raw material costs were seen lifting the value of imports, a Reuters poll showed.

Although the statistical base effects of sharp declines seen a year ago are seen keeping trade growth elevated, real demand has also made a significant recovery.

Exports are expected to have risen 32.1% in May from a year earlier, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 21 economists, largely in line with a 32.3% gain in April.

Imports likely rose 51.5% in May versus a year ago, the poll showed, higher than the 43.1% growth in April. Analysts attributed the jump to surging commodity prices, revived domestic demand and a low base effect.

China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday it expects outbound shipments to maintain good momentum in the first half of 2021.

“Demand in developed economies stayed elevated in May, and the resurgence of coronavirus cases in emerging markets has led to slow production and continued shift of orders to China,” said analysts with China Minsheng Bank.

Solid demand was seen in U.S. and European factory surveys, which showed manufacturing activity expanding at the fastest clip in years.