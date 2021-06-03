China warns two-thirds of regions for missing energy targets

Article content

BEIJING — China’s state planner on Thursday warned provincial and regional governments against missing their energy consumption and efficiency targets for 2021 after two-thirds of them fell short of at least some of their goals in the first quarter.

Only 10 out of 30 mainland Chinese regions and provinces met their goals to cut energy consumption and energy intensity, or the amount of energy consumed per unit of economic growth, in the first quarter, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) showed in a statement. It warned the remaining governments could miss their full-year targets.

The worst offenders were the eastern province of Zhejiang, the provinces of Yunnan and Guandong and the Guangxi region in southern China, which received red ratings, the lowest, for both their consumption and intensity targets.

Qinghai and Ningxia provinces received red ratings for their intensity targets and yellow for their consumption and Jiangsu a yellow rating for its intensity and a red for consumption.

Four other regions received yellows for both targets while the other nine fell short of at least one target.

The regions that received warnings should “adopt forceful measures to quickly reverse the passive situation and ensure achievement of the annual targets, especially the energy intensity goals,” the NDRC said.