China, U.S. will work on issues for producers, consumers in next step

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song//File Photo
BEIJING (Reuters) – Normal discussions between China and the United States on trade and economic fronts have resumed and both sides will work together to solve some specific issues for producers and consumers in the next step, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the above comments at a regular press conference in Beijing after calls between Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.