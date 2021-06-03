China proposes ‘appropriate reduction’ to stamp duty – govt spokesperson

Article content

SHANGHAI — China has proposed an ‘appropriate reduction’ to stamp duty，said Zang Tiewei, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

Zang told a meeting on Friday that the government had proposed to further clarify the scope of stamp tax collection, and improve the tax preferential regulations, according to a script posted on the NPC website. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)