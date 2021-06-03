Canadian dollar slides as inflation risk hits sentiment

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened to

a six-day low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as

investors weighed inflation risk and awaited jobs data from both

the United States and Canada that could offer clues on central

bank policy outlooks.

World stock markets stepped back from record highs as rising

oil prices added to inflation concerns.

Oil , one of Canada’s major exports, rose to its

highest level since October 2018 at $69.40 a barrel before

dipping below $69. It was supported by expectations for surging

fuel demand later this year while major producers maintain

supply discipline.

The Canadian dollar , which has been on a tear this

year due to higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada’s

more hawkish stance, was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2106 to the

greenback, or 82.60 U.S. cents. It touched its weakest intraday

level since last Friday at 1.2114.

The U.S. and Canadian employment reports for May are due on

Friday. Economists expect Canadian employment to fall by 20,000

in May after plunging 207,000 in April. Some provinces went into

lockdown in April to curb a harsh third wave of the COVID-19

pandemic.

Still, the Bank of Canada is seen tapering its asset

purchase program again next quarter and raising interest rates

earlier than previously predicted amid expectations for a robust

economic recovery after a recent downturn, a Reuters poll

showed.

The U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of

major currencies as a strong U.S. economic rebound threatened to

derail the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a

long time.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a

steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

was up 1.3 basis points at 1.508%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)