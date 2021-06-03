BSC’s Impossible Finance raises $7M for multi-chain DeFi incubator By Cointelegraph

BSC’s Impossible Finance raises $7M for multi-chain DeFi incubator
Impossible Finance, a Defi protocol built on Binance Smart Chain, has completed a $7 million seed funding round backed by over 125 institutional and angel investors — with the funds going towards the development of a multi chain DeFi incubator.
The seed round was led by venture capital firm True Ventures, and quantitative investment firm Alameda Research, blockchain development firm Hashed and investment firm CMS Holdings.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.