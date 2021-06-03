BSC’s Impossible Finance raises $7M for multi-chain DeFi incubator By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Impossible Finance, a Defi protocol built on Binance Smart Chain, has completed a $7 million seed funding round backed by over 125 institutional and angel investors — with the funds going towards the development of a multi chain DeFi incubator.

The seed round was led by venture capital firm True Ventures, and quantitative investment firm Alameda Research, blockchain development firm Hashed and investment firm CMS Holdings.