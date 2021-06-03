Broadcom forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales on 5G ramp up By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
(Reuters) – Broadcom (NASDAQ:) Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as the semiconductor firm is set to benefit from the rising adoption of 5G technology.
As the global roll-out of 5G ramps up, strong demand for higher-priced chips used in smart phones will benefit Broadcom, which counts iPhone maker Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) as a major customer.
The company, which makes chips for data centers and servers, estimates third-quarter revenue to be about $6.75 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of $6.6 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Revenue rose to $6.61 billion in the second quarter ended May 2, from $5.74 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $6.51 billion.
