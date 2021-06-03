Broadcom Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Broadcom Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Broadcom (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Broadcom announced earnings per share of $6.62 on revenue of $6.61B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $6.43 on revenue of $6.51B.

Broadcom shares are up 6.16% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.13% from its 52 week high of $495.14 set on February 19. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 5.63% from the start of the year.

Broadcom shares gained 2.49% in after-hours trade following the report.

Broadcom follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Broadcom’s report follows an earnings beat by NVIDIA on May 26, who reported EPS of $3.66 on revenue of $5.66B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.29 on revenue of $5.4B.

Cisco had beat expectations on May 19 with third quarter EPS of $0.83 on revenue of $12.8B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.8219 on revenue of $12.57B.

