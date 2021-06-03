Breakout for Avis Budget Group in the Charts? By StockNews



Breakout for Avis Budget Group in the Charts?



Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:) has been soaring this year, but it has recently met resistance. If the stock breaks through this resistance line, it could be headed for a breakout. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) is a provider of automotive vehicle rental and car-sharing services. The company’s brands include Avis, Budget, and Zipcar. Avis targets the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry, while Budget is focused on value-conscious customers.

The company has been enhancing its technology and improving its offerings. For instance, CAR is looking to simplify customers’ online interaction to make the reservation, pick-up and return process easier. CAR is also working on expanding its connected vehicles fleet. This will allow it to streamline operations and cut costs.

CAR had $576 million in cash on hand at the end of the most recent quarter compared to very little short-term debt. Management is also quite efficient judging by its return on equity of 220.3%. While sales are down over the past year, earnings are forecasted to soar 118.6% this quarter.

