Bitcoin is money and should be taxed the same By Cointelegraph

Former congressman Ron Paul: Bitcoin is money and should be taxed the same
Former presidential candidate and congressman Ron Paul has renewed calls for to be legalized as money and not taxed.
Paul is a staunch libertarian and author of the Bitcoiner favorite “End the Fed,” who has advocated for the legalization of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the past. The former congressman has also regularly taken aim against the Federal Reserve for its unchecked money printing since the pandemic began.
