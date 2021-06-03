BIOTECanada Board Announces Addition of Directors and New Chair

Article content

OTTAWA, Ontario — The BIOTECanada Board of Directors is pleased to announce the election of Gordon C. McCauley, President and CEO, AdMare BioInnovations, as Chairman of BIOTECanada at today’s Annual General Meeting. Mr. McCauley replaces Paul Petrelli, President and General Manager, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, whose term as Chair has concluded. Mr. Roberto Bellini, President & CEO, Bellus Health becomes Vice-Chair.

Following the Annual General Meeting of BIOTECanada, the BIOTECanada Board of Directors is also announcing the election of four additional Directors to the Board.

The new Directors include:

Andrew Haigh , President and CEO, Adapsyn Bioscience

, President and CEO, Adapsyn Bioscience Frederic Ors , CEO, IMV

, CEO, IMV Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada

, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada Ali Tehrani, President and CEO, Zymeworks Inc.

“On behalf of the BIOTECanada team and the member companies, I extend appreciation to the outgoing Directors for their time and commitment to the Association. I thank outgoing Chair, Paul Petrelli for his outstanding leadership and counsel, especially during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Andrew Casey, President and CEO BIOTECanada. “The Board also recognizes the commitment to the Association and the industry of the Directors whose terms have been completed: Dan Wattier (ImStar Therapeutics) who also served as Chair of the Emerging Companies Advisory Board, Chris Aiello (Sanofi-Genzyme) and Jeffrey Miller (Alnylam Pharmaceuticals). Looking ahead, I very much look forward to working with the entire Board in promoting policy initiatives to make Canada’s biotechnology industry part of the economic recovery following COVID-19. Now is the time for Canada to capitalize on its strong capacity in the life sciences to help effect growth in our new economy.”