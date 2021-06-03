Biden to meet with UK’s Johnson, Turkey’s Erdogan in overseas trip By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2/3
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan during his first overseas trip for NATO and European Union meetings in England and Belgium this month, the White House said on Thursday.
The White House also said Biden and first lady Jill Biden would meet on June 13 with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.