Biden administration will expand union rights for 46,000 TSA officers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Thursday that 46,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers will be eligible for expanded union rights and the department will move to boost pay for frontline airport screeners.

Unions have sought the move for two decades. Since 2011, the officers representing 70% of TSA’s workforce have had labor union representation but lacked certain protections other unionized government employees have, including some collective bargaining rights.

The announcement is the latest by the Biden administration in support of workers’ rights to unionize and is consistent with a executive order signed by President Joe Biden, DHS said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the department is committed to improving pay for the TSA workforce and will work with the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) “to reach a new collective bargaining agreement. ” The workers will also have access to the Merit Systems Protection Board.

“TSA employees are outstanding public servants who work on the frontlines, including throughout the pandemic, to keep the traveling American public safe,” Mayorkas said. ”They deserve the empowerment of collective bargaining and a compensation structure that recognizes and rewards them for their contributions to our safety and security.”