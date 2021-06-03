Bennifer’s Most Iconic Moments

Bradly Lamb
Love is in the air for Bennifer 2.0.

Dating rumors have been swirling ever since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reconnected in Montana. Now, they’ve reportedly been spotted kissing and an old “Jenny From the Block” watch is making an appearance once on Ben’s wrist again.


Patrick Mcmullan / Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The duo originally started dating in 2002 and Ben quickly put a ring on it. Sadly, they broke hearts everywhere when they called it quits in 2004.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In honor of their rekindled romance, I’ve rounded up some of this Hollywood power couple’s best moments over the years. Check them out below:

They made things official and started dating in 2002:


Ben-ari Finegold / Getty Images

That time Ben surprised the world and popped the question with a 6-carat pink diamond ring in November 2002:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

One of the many times they showed off some hot red carpet looks:


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

When they filmed Jersey Girl together and brought even more chemistry on screen:


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

When they rocked these very 2000s looks:


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

When they were all smiles at the Daredevil premiere:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

When they spent a dreamy evening walking the Oscars red carpet:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Another time they enjoyed a fun night out in New York City:


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

When they shared some steamy courtside PDA at a basketball game:


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

That time they attended the Sundance Film Festival wearing their favorite winter outfits:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And finally, when the former It Couple broke things off in January 2004…only to be reunited in 2021!


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Will Bennifer 2.0 be here to stay? We’ll have to wait and find out!

