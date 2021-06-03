Bennifer’s Most Iconic Moments

Love is in the air for Bennifer 2.0.
Dating rumors have been swirling ever since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reconnected in Montana. Now, they’ve reportedly been spotted kissing and an old “Jenny From the Block” watch is making an appearance once on Ben’s wrist again.
The duo originally started dating in 2002 and Ben quickly put a ring on it. Sadly, they broke hearts everywhere when they called it quits in 2004.
In honor of their rekindled romance, I’ve rounded up some of this Hollywood power couple’s best moments over the years. Check them out below:
That time Ben surprised the world and popped the question with a 6-carat pink diamond ring in November 2002:
One of the many times they showed off some hot red carpet looks:
When they filmed Jersey Girl together and brought even more chemistry on screen:
When they rocked these very 2000s looks:
When they were all smiles at the Daredevil premiere:
When they spent a dreamy evening walking the Oscars red carpet:
Another time they enjoyed a fun night out in New York City:
When they shared some steamy courtside PDA at a basketball game:
That time they attended the Sundance Film Festival wearing their favorite winter outfits:
And finally, when the former It Couple broke things off in January 2004…only to be reunited in 2021!
Will Bennifer 2.0 be here to stay? We’ll have to wait and find out!
