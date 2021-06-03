Ben Affleck Looks Pleased Leaving Jennifer Lopez’s House

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

And, as you’d expect, they look really, really happy about it too.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Case in point, a new photo of Ben leaving Jennifer’s house yesterday morning where he is clearly smirking about this whole thing.


Niko / LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID

That is the look of a man who just had a good night.


Niko / LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID

The duo have been spending time in Los Angeles recently and the new snap comes just a few days after they were spotted showing some PDA at a local restaurant.


James Devaney / WireImage

Since first being seen together in April, Ben and Jen have been traveling a ton, spending time in Miami and Montana.


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

“This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting…Jennifer is incredibly happy. She feels like she can just be herself around Ben,” a source told People.


James Devaney / WireImage

They added, “They don’t want to hide anymore. They are both excited about their relationship. They want to make sure they do everything they can to make this work.”

While it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer for Ben and Jennifer to officially confirm their rekindled relationship, just knowing that they’re very happy will have to do for now!

