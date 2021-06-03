Australia’s Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week

Article content

SYDNEY — Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria reported just three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its lowest single-day rise in more than a week, a day after a snap lockdown in state capital Melbourne was extended for another week.

Victoria has endured four lockdowns since the pandemic begun, the longest running for more than 100 days in late 2020.

Under mounting pressure and with an election likely within a year, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced a plan to pay up to A$500 ($387) a week to people in lockdown.

Morrison said the payments would be given to people over 17 years old who cannot work from home and who have less than A$10,000 in liquid assets.

Australia introduced a wage subsidy scheme at the start of the pandemic, but scheme ended in March and the government had resisted calls for a temporary reintroduction of the measure.

Snap lockdowns, regional border curbs and tough social distancing rules have largely helped Australia keep its COVID-19 figures relatively low, at 30,130 cases and 910 deaths.

But Morrison is being criticized for a slow vaccine roll and his refusal to help state government’s build specific COVID-19 quarantine centers, instead of relying on hotel quarantine where leaks have spread the virus.