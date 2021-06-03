Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.59% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.59%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.59% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ioof Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.93% or 0.31 points to trade at 4.22 at the close. Meanwhile, Worley Ltd (ASX:) added 7.69% or 0.86 points to end at 12.05 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.16% or 0.260 points to 4.480 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.16% or 0.54 points to trade at 12.43 at the close. Adelaide Brighton Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.57% or 0.120 points to end at 3.240 and Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.36% or 0.020 points to 0.575.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 732 to 610 and 405 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 5.07% to 11.915.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.60% or 11.55 to $1898.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.45% or 0.31 to hit $69.14 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.46% or 0.33 to trade at $71.68 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.39% to 0.7722, while AUD/JPY fell 0.18% to 84.77.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 90.085.